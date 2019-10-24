HEBRON - Emma Jean Delk died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Morton, Miss., she was the daughter of Claude Spurgeon Mangum and Miriam Grace Bennett Mangum.

She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi and Westminster Choir College in Princeton, N.J. She held several music education positions and church ministries across the country and around the world.

She is survived by three children, Deborah Delk Burt of Brooklyn, Miss.; Tim Delk of Brick, N.J.; and Niki Llana Delk Runge of Hebron; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude William "Bill" Delk; and her sister, Miriam Mangum Carley.

A funeral service was held Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Internment was at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls, N.J.



