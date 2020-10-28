Emma Mae Elzey, 66
MILLSBORO, Del. - Emma Mae Elzey of Millsboro Del., formerly of Cambridge peacefully passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at TidalHealth Nanticoke.
Born January 5, 1954 in Cambridge, she was a daughter of Rachel Warfield Cannon and the late Omar Cannon, Sr.
Mae attended the local area schools including Cambridge High. For many years she worked in Healthcare as a caregiver. Mae was a caring and compassionate person that found helping those in need very rewarding.
Nana, Emma Mae and Maebird were names some would call her but most of her extended family fondly referred to her as "Aunt Mae". Always known as the one who knew everything going on in the community, she was the one to ask for the gossip. She handmade fleece blankets for various fundraisers to help the needy. Mae enjoyed cooking for and being with her kids and grandkids, to her this was her greatest joy.
In her spare time Mae loved yard sales, playing bingo, doing word searches and never passed up a ride around town. She enjoyed collecting miniature gold clocks and owls. Mae always was a lover of all animals, especially her dog Roxie. "Aunt Mae's" warm disposition and comforting smile will be missed by many.
Surviving beside her mother are her children, Charles Allen Elzey (Pam LeCates), Jeffrey Scott Cannon, Sr. (Renee), Valerie Lynn Snyder (Daniel) and Johnathan Wayne Peddicord; siblings, Charles "Calvert" Warfield, Jeannie Smith, William "Billy" Cannon Sr., David "Whitey" Cannon Sr., James "Pops" Cannon Sr. and Carol "Libby" Seward; grandchildren, Scotty Cannon Jr., Ceaira Elzey, Caimmin Elzey, Kaleb Fink, Auston Snyder, Christian Snyder, Danny Snyder, David Snyder, Michael Manno, Alina Christenbury, Brenna Christenbury, Carina Christenbury, Delina Christenbury and Elianna Christenbury; great-grandson, Jeffrey Scott Cannon, III; and several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Preceding her in death besides her father is a brother, Omar Cannon Jr. and companion Phillip Manning.
A walk through viewing will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge. A graveside funeral service will follow beginning 1 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Andy Barnes. Interment will follow. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Serving as pallbearers will be grandchildren Scotty Cannon, Jr., Caimmin Elzey, Kaleb Fink, Auston Snyder, Daniel Snyder, David Snyder, Christian Snyder and Michael Manno. Honorary pallbearers will be Milton "Tommy" Elzey, David "Beetle" Klein, John Peddicord, Robert Warfield and William "Binky" Robinson
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., 308 High St., Cambridge, MD 21613 to help the family with funeral expenses.
