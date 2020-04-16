SALISBURY - Emmanuel Nazaire died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Haiti, he was the son of Merilus Nazaire and Ivrancia Joseph.
He was employed at Tyson Foods in Temperanceville, where he worked as a general laborer.
He is survived by six sons, Edens Nazaie, Colson Nazaire, Kervens Nazaire, James Nazaire, Sanjay Nazaire and Avender Nazaire; two daughters, Esterline Nazaire and Mahemdra Nazaire; two grandchildren; one sister, Jeanine Nazaire; two brothers, Jose Nazaire and Inocent Nazaire; and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services were held at the Chapel of Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co. in Accomac. Interment was in the Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 16, 2020