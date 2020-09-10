1/
Emogene H. Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emogene H. Moore, 86
DELMAR - Emogene H. Moore died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Delmar Villa Assisted Living, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Paul F. Henry and Beulah Cordrey Henry.
She worked many years as a nurse at the local hospitals and doctors' offices. She and her husband owned and operated the Old Firehouse Auction in Delmar. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Church in Laurel.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ronald J. Moore; a son, Ronald S. Moore; a daughter, Robyn Hall; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved