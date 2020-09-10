Emogene H. Moore, 86

DELMAR - Emogene H. Moore died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Delmar Villa Assisted Living, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Paul F. Henry and Beulah Cordrey Henry.

She worked many years as a nurse at the local hospitals and doctors' offices. She and her husband owned and operated the Old Firehouse Auction in Delmar. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Church in Laurel.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ronald J. Moore; a son, Ronald S. Moore; a daughter, Robyn Hall; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







