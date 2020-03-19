SALISBURY - Eric Wright Eaton died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Carrie Wright Eaton and the late Aurthur Wood Eaton Jr.

He was a graduate of Mardela High School, and also graduated from Alderson Broaddus College in 1991 with a Medical Science degree. He served for four years in the U.S. Army and then transitioned to the Army National Guard Reserve. He was discharged with the rank of Captain in 1992. He worked a short time with the Ocean City Police Department and Peninsula Regional Medical Center as a security guard. He most recently worked as a Physicians' Assistant at Peninsula Orthopedic Associates for 24 years, before retiring in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Eaton of Salisbury; two daughters, Kaitlin Eaton of Baltimore and Alexandra of Salisbury; a granddaughter; a sister, Kathleen Naugle of Laurel; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held Friday, March 13, 2020, at Nelson's United Methodist Church in Hebron.



