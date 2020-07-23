Erica Lynn Rosado, 40

SALISBURY - Erica Lynn Rosado died on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home in Salisbury. Born in Crisfield, she was the daughter of Michael Thomas Miles of Princess Anne and Christine Ann Layfield of Baltimore.

She was a stay-at-home mom.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Emily L. Shockley, Amber N. Hudson and Elysia Y. Rosado; a sister, Kelly A. Miles of Baltimore; a brother, Kenneth M. Miles of Parsonsburg; and a nephew and two nieces. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Eulalia V. Rosado; grandparents, Thomas and Mildred Miles; and a grandfather, Richard Young.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store