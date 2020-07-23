1/
Erica Lynn Rosado
Erica Lynn Rosado, 40
SALISBURY - Erica Lynn Rosado died on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home in Salisbury. Born in Crisfield, she was the daughter of Michael Thomas Miles of Princess Anne and Christine Ann Layfield of Baltimore.
She was a stay-at-home mom.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Emily L. Shockley, Amber N. Hudson and Elysia Y. Rosado; a sister, Kelly A. Miles of Baltimore; a brother, Kenneth M. Miles of Parsonsburg; and a nephew and two nieces. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Eulalia V. Rosado; grandparents, Thomas and Mildred Miles; and a grandfather, Richard Young.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Wicomico Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
July 20, 2020
When we were younger and would spend time at Grandma and Granddad's farm, I always admired Erica's artistic talent. She was a natural. I hope what she sees now is as vividly beautiful as her pictures were then.
Amy Savona
Family
