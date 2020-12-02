Ernest E.

Eskridge, Sr., 99

CAMBRIDGE - Ernest E. Eskridge, Sr. passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at The Pines in Easton. He was born in Galestown, Md. on July 11, 1921 and was a son of the late Ernest B. and Lottie Ellis Eskridge.

Mr. Eskridge graduated from Hurlock High School class of 1938. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the Pacific from 1942 until 1946. Mr. Eskridge was married to the former Frances McGinn for 73 years. He worked for several fertilizer companies and was most notable with Kerr McGee as their regional manager. Mr. Eskridge enjoyed hunting and playing golf. He also liked to work in the yard.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Eskridge of Cambridge; a son, Ernie Eskridge and wife Karla, and a granddaughter Emily Eskridge; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; Mr. Eskridge was preceded in death by two sisters, Edith Rebecca Eskridge and Jean Eskridge Phillips; and a brother, Ralph Albany Eskridge.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at East New Market Cemetery with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zion United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 612 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. Face mask and social distancing is required.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.







