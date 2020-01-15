Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brookside Funeral Home-Cypress Creek 9149 Highway 6 North Houston , TX 77095 (281)-345-6061 Memorial service 2:00 PM Brookside Funeral Home-Cypress Creek 9149 Highway 6 North Houston , TX 77095 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Ernest Edward Haynes, III, transitioned to eternal life at the age of 48.

Ernest, affectionately known as "Ernie" was born on July 11, 1971 in Cambridge, Md. to Ernest and Paulette (Todd) Haynes, Jr. Ernie received his early Christian training as a member of the Pentecostal Temple Church of the Apostolic Faith, under the tutelage of the late Elder James R. and Ruth Brisco in Cambridge, Md. He graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester H.S. in 1989 and received a congressional nomination to the United States Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis, Md. He graduated from USNA as a Commissioned Officer in the Navy, with a Bachelor of Science degree in General Engineering in 1993.

After graduating from the Naval Academy, Ernest successfully completed his formal Surface Warfare Officer training in Newport, Rhode Island and was assigned to USS Mount Whitney where he served as the Communications Officer and Main Propulsion Assistant. It was during this time that he met and married the love of his life of 24 years, Renee (Wilcox) Haynes.

In 1997, at the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade, Ernest served onboard the USS Merrimack as the Navigation Officer. In 1998, as a Lieutenant, he served as the Airborne Reconnaissance Officer for the Pentagon in Washington, DC. During this assignment, he regularly briefed the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In 2000, Ernest resigned his active duty commission and transferred to the reserves where he served in various positions until 2007. Ernest completed his Navy career at the rank of Lieutenant Commander, with numerous awards including Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal and Navy Achievement Medal (3 awards).

In 2001, Ernest joined corporate America serving in the Oil and Gas Industry. He was hired by ExxonMobil Corporation to run operations in Indiana, Illinois, Texas, and Massachusetts. After 12 years with Exxon, Ernest was hired by the Shell Corporation in Seattle, Washington where he spent close to four years as a Regional Facilities Manager for the US Northern region. In 2017, Ernest accepted a Director's position with Jefferson Energy Companies and relocated his family to Houston, Texas. Within one year, Ernest was promoted to Vice President of Operations. In 2019, Ernest was hired by Phillips 66 Corporation as an Optimization Director for Midstream Operations, where he was currently employed prior to transitioning. No matter where he worked, he was highly respected by all colleagues.

Ernest was a devoted Christian, family man, and friend. He loved the Lord and actively fellowshipped at Cylife Church in Cypress, Texas. Ernest enjoyed movie watching, vacationing and weekend getaways with his lovely wife, Renee. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Ernest, known as Papa, was often caught on camera trying to dance the latest dance moves with his grandchildren, as well as cheering them on at their sporting events. Ernest made everyone around him better. He was known for his quick wit, intelligence, humor and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will truly be missed.

Ernest was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward and Estella Todd; paternal grandparents, Ernest Haynes Sr. and Margie Wilkerson, Aunt Lorraine Perry and Uncles Phillip and Leo Todd.

He is survived by his wife Renee Haynes of Cypress, Texas; parents, Ernest and Paulette Haynes Jr. of Cambridge, Md.; his two daughters, Rakisha and Toni Wilcox of Cypress, Texas; son, Malik Belcher of California; grandchildren, Alayshia, Ahmari, Ahvaughn, Ahlijah, Jayel, Jayden, Aiyana Wilcox all of Cypress, Texas; close friends, Darryl and Elayna Wilson of Acworth, Ga.; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. CST at: Brookside Funeral Home, Cypress Creek, 9149 Highway 6 North, Houston, Texas 77095. An additional service will be held in Cambridge, Md. at a later date.





