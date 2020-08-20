1/
Ernest H. Lewis Jr.
Ernest H. Lewis Jr., 85
SALISBURY - Ernest Henry Lewis, Jr. died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Ernest Henry Lewis Sr. and Irene Elliott Lewis.
He was a graduate of Wicomico High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as an auto and truck mechanic for Milford Twilley Rental Management for more than 60 years.
He is survived by a son, Steven Mark Lewis of Salisbury; two grandsons; a sister, Elsie Lewis of New York; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Parks Lewis; and a sister, Mabel Lewis Betts.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Springhill Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
August 17, 2020
Steve and Carrie,
We are so sorry to hear about Mr. Buddy. He was a kind and gentle soul. Dan and I have such fond memories of him and your family through camping. Those were the good ole days. God bless you and your family.
Dan and Patti Fisher
Dan Fisher
Friend
