Ernest H. Lewis Jr., 85

SALISBURY - Ernest Henry Lewis, Jr. died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Ernest Henry Lewis Sr. and Irene Elliott Lewis.

He was a graduate of Wicomico High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as an auto and truck mechanic for Milford Twilley Rental Management for more than 60 years.

He is survived by a son, Steven Mark Lewis of Salisbury; two grandsons; a sister, Elsie Lewis of New York; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Parks Lewis; and a sister, Mabel Lewis Betts.

A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store