SHELLTOWN - Ernest P. Barnes Jr. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Aurora Senior Living of Manokin in Princess Anne. He was born in Crisfield on Feb. 3, 1944 and was the son of the late Ernest P. Barnes Sr. and Virginia (Byrd) Barnes.
Mr. Barnes graduated from Marion High School class of 1962. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. In 1972 he married his former wife of 24 years, Karen L. Barnes and had three children. He was a carpenter throughout his entire life until his illness began a couple years ago.
Ernie loved sports, especially college football. He spent his free time outside in the garden, talking on the phone to his brothers, and reading his bible. He loved family, friends, and good company. His laugh was contagious and he was known to speak his mind.
Mr. Barnes is survived by his brother, the Rev. Joseph Barnes; son, Ernest J. Barnes Sr.; daughters, Rachel (Barnes) Oates, Sarah A. Barnes; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Ernest was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Virginia Barnes; his sister, Geraldine (Barnes) Howard; and his brothers, Donald Barnes, Danny Barnes, and Royce Barnes.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the people at Coastal Hospice and Manokin Manor for their loving care and support during his final days.
Services are private. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. A celebration of life was held at Marion Baptist Church on Jan. 11, 2020.
"And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away." Rev. 21:4.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 15, 2020