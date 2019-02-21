Ernestine Brinson

SALISBURY - Ernestine Brinson died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Salisbury Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Born in Scotland Neck, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Charles Knight and Idella Jones Woodard.
Prior to retiring, she worked at the Campbell Soup Co..
She is survived by two daughters, Nina Jefferson of Salisbury and Chellie Jones of Princess Anne; a son, Eugene Jones of Clinton, Md.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Her husband, John C. Brinson, preceded her in death.
A funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 21, 2019
