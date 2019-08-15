PARSONSBURG - Estel Holland died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Greenbackville, he was the son of the late Charles and Ella Holland.

He was a car salesman and author of his story about growing up in Girdletree. He was a member of Liberty Church of Christ and Grace United Methodist Church, both in Salisbury.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Holland; daughters, Kathy Hanekamp of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Karen Wootten of Snow Hill; stepchildren, Bob Shockley of Poca, W.Va., and Tracey Terry of Lake City, Fla.; and three grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Virginia Holland, Paul Holland and Betty Stant.

A funeral Service was held Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City.



