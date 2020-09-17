Ethel B. Hamblin, 96
SALISBURY - Ethel B. Hamblin died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William E. Bunting and Margaret K. Jarvis.
She was a past member of the Ocean City Fire Company Women's Auxiliary.
She is survived by her son, Ronald H. Hamblin; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert I. Hamblin; and a sister, Sylvia Disharoon.
Services are private at this time and are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.