Ethel B. Hamblin
Ethel B. Hamblin, 96
SALISBURY - Ethel B. Hamblin died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William E. Bunting and Margaret K. Jarvis.
She was a past member of the Ocean City Fire Company Women's Auxiliary.
She is survived by her son, Ronald H. Hamblin; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert I. Hamblin; and a sister, Sylvia Disharoon.
Services are private at this time and are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
