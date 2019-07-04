PITTSVILLE - Ethel Marie Rohm died Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Willards, she was the only child of the late Lester B. Jones and Edna Donaway Jones.

She and her husband were lifelong poultry farmers.

She is survived by a daughter, Yetive Marie King of Willards; a son, Leslie J. Rohm of Pittsville; a granddaughter; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Richard Rohm; in 2015; and two sons, Charles "Ricky" Rohm Jr. and Perry Lee Rohm, who were both killed in an airplane accident.

A graveside service was held Friday, June 28, 2019, at Powellville Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



