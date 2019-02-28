SALISBURY - Eunice Etta Mills died surrounded by her family at Coastal Hospice At The Lake, on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Born in Harmony, Md., she was the daughter of the late Harvey Schuyler and Cynthia Cole Schuyler.
She enjoyed two successful careers, first as a beautician, where she owned and operated two salons, and later, as a massage therapist, where she was passionate about her work and her clients. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, and was a member of the Ruth Circle. She volunteered at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and was an active alumnus of Wicomico Senior High School.
She is survived by her two children, Richard Smith Jr. and Cindy Kleger; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Schuyler; and sisters, Doris McCarty and Anita Fisher.
A memorial service was held Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 28, 2019