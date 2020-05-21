Eva Jane Long
SALISBURY â€" Eva Jane Long died at her home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Emory and Flora Phillips Tilghman.
She was a member of Olivet Christian Church and worked as a substitute delivery driver for the Eastern Shore Regional Library.
She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Paparella, Carol Ellis, Billye Harrison, all of Salisbury; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Long; and a sister, Ida Filbeck.
A private service was held Monday, May 18, 2020, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Funeral
At Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Sending heartfelt condolences to my dear friends Rebecca and Charlie and all of the Long family on Miss Eva's passing.
Love & Peace
Dalton
Dalton Fleming
Friend
May 14, 2020
Dear Rebecca and Charlie, Carol and Mike, Billye and Greg, and family, We are so sorry to hear of Miss Eva's passing. We know she was greatly beloved and a woman of faith and good works who will be deeply missed. Sending heartfelt condolences and our prayers for God's comfort, grace, and peace to all of you. In His Love, Russ and Abby Mason
Russ Mason
