SALISBURY â€" Eva Jane Long died at her home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Emory and Flora Phillips Tilghman.

She was a member of Olivet Christian Church and worked as a substitute delivery driver for the Eastern Shore Regional Library.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Paparella, Carol Ellis, Billye Harrison, all of Salisbury; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Long; and a sister, Ida Filbeck.

A private service was held Monday, May 18, 2020, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park.





