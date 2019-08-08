SALISBURY - Eva LaRue Cable DeVaughn, of Salisbury and formally of Middle River, Md., died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at home. Born in Baltimore, she graduated Kenwood High School in Essex, Md., and attended the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore.
She was a member of Union Methodist Church in Salisbury, where she helped with their annual Christmas bazaars and Vacation Bible School.
She is survived by her mother, Virginia Cable; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth DeVaughn; and her father, George Cable.
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in St. Paul's Methodist Church Cemetery in Wenona.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 8, 2019