Eva LaRue DeVaughn

Guest Book
  • "She was a likable, good friend to her neighbors and was..."
    - Lois G
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Eva LaRue Cable DeVaughn, of Salisbury and formally of Middle River, Md., died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at home. Born in Baltimore, she graduated Kenwood High School in Essex, Md., and attended the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore.
She was a member of Union Methodist Church in Salisbury, where she helped with their annual Christmas bazaars and Vacation Bible School.
She is survived by her mother, Virginia Cable; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth DeVaughn; and her father, George Cable.
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in St. Paul's Methodist Church Cemetery in Wenona.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon