CHANCE - Eve Janni of Deal Island, died at home on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Born in Bivalve, she was a daughter of the late L. Edward and Clara Mae Cartwright.

Eve was a graduate of James M. Bennett High School and attended St. Mary's College. She worked as an investment banker for M&T Bank for 32 years.

She is survived by her husband, David Janni of Chance; two sons, Anthony Janni of Key West, Fla., and Nathan Janni of Hagerstown, Md.; one granddaughter; one brother, Todd Cartwright of Del Rio, Texas; one sister, Jane Cartwright Otto of Palm Bay, Fla.; and two nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Gabriel Spurlock.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Rock Creek Methodist Church in Chance. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



