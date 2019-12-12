CHANCE - Eve Janni of Deal Island, died at home on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Born in Bivalve, she was a daughter of the late L. Edward and Clara Mae Cartwright.
Eve was a graduate of James M. Bennett High School and attended St. Mary's College. She worked as an investment banker for M&T Bank for 32 years.
She is survived by her husband, David Janni of Chance; two sons, Anthony Janni of Key West, Fla., and Nathan Janni of Hagerstown, Md.; one granddaughter; one brother, Todd Cartwright of Del Rio, Texas; one sister, Jane Cartwright Otto of Palm Bay, Fla.; and two nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Gabriel Spurlock.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Rock Creek Methodist Church in Chance. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 12, 2019