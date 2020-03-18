CAMBRIDGE - Evelyn B. Friend-Payne passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home. She was born in Oakland, Md. on Sept. 10, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Emerson and Grace Friend Knox.
Mrs. Payne graduated from Oakland High School class of 1946. She worked for Safeway with 30 plus years of service and retired on Jan. 2, 1990. On April 16, 1999, she married John T. Payne, Jr. Mrs. Payne enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She also enjoyed reading and doing word search.
She is survived by her husband, John Payne, Jr. of Cambridge; two sons, Jack Friend and wife Paula, of College Park, Md. and Elmer "Lee" Friend of Sparrows Point, Md.; a daughter, Lesley Williams of Cambridge; ten grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; a brother, Layman "Budd" Knox of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Payne was preceded in death by her first husband, Delbert A. Friend; a son, Randall Friend; two great grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters.
Pallbearers will be John Meade, Ben Moseley, Derrick Clagett, Christopher Kelleher, Roger Knox, and Elmer "Lee" Friend.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 18, 2020