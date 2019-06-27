FRUITLAND - Evelyn June Tichenor died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Hallwood, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn Thorne.
She worked as an educator for disabled children for many years and enjoyed her long career in public education.
She is survived by son, James D. Bailey of Columbia, Md.; a granddaughter; a sister, Margaret Ann Shaheen of Salisbury; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis DeNash Tichenor; and a grandson.
A funeral service was held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Burial was in Groton Cemetery in Hallwood.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 27, 2019