SALISBURY - Ezxact Brown died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his daughter's residence. Born in Newark, N.J., he was the son of the late Lucious Brown and Ethel Hankins Brown.

He worked as a supervisor at Perdue Farms Inc. After retiring, he was a self-employed plumber.

He is survived by three daughters, Aretha Conaway, Aratha Powell and Tonya Perry; a son, Alfred Brown; a stepson, Victor Fields; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Brown; a son, James Brown Sr.; four sisters, Mary Alice Moore, Freda Leatherbury, Ruth Grady and Bessie Hankins; and two brothers, Lucious Brown and Strickland Brown.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment followed at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



