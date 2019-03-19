Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for F. Lawrence Ford. View Sign

SALISBURY - F. Lawrence Ford died Thursday March 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Dames Quarter, his parents were the late Virginia Emory Ford and Miles B. Ford. After his mother died when he was a young child, his father married Ruby Messick Ford.

He began working at an early age as a waterman and then started at Acme Markets at age 16, retiring after 40 years. He also worked part-time at Harris Market for nearly 50 years. He was a member of the Redmen's Lodge in Fruitland.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jo Ann Banks Ford; his daughters, Debbie Ford Minner of Salisbury and Tracy Ford Hedges of Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice "Sissy" Ford Landing of Dames Quarter, Ruth Ellen Ford Bell of Champ and Joyce Ford Howard of Revells Neck; brothers, Donald Ford of Deal Island and Arthur Ford of Beaufort, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother and his brother, Joseph Ford.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was held at Wicomico Memorial Park.



