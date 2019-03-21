WILLARDS - F. Lee Ward died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Exmore, Va., he was the son of the late Marvin O. Ward Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth Ward.
He was a member, past president and treasurer of the Willards Lions Club and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his son, Dominic Ward; two granddaughters; a brother, Winfred O. Ward; and a sister, Jean Ward; son Donnie. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Juanita "NeNe" Ward; and a brother, Marvin O. Ward Jr.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 21, 2019