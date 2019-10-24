SALISBURY - Fanny Mae Stevenson died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Born in Salisbury, her parents were the late Katie Farlow and Issac Janett. She moved to Parsonsburg when she was a youngster to live with adopted parents, the late Chester and Lily Mae Bivans.

She graduated from Salisbury Colored School. She was affectionately known as "Mrs. Stevenson," "Mrs. Fanny" and "Mrs. Mae" to her friends. She worked at the Campbell Soup Co. in Salisbury and Dulaney's in Fruitland. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Kay Moses and Debra Lavern Ferguson; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Milton Lee Stevenson; and three children, Linda Mae White, Reginald Lee Stevenson and Lois Ann Stevenson.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Louis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



