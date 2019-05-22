CRISFIELD - Fay Franklin died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her home.
Born in Crisfield Dec. 19, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Ronald and Julia Holland Milbourne. Her husband, William Benjamin Franklin, Jr., preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 1985.
A graduate of Crisfield High School, she worked over the years at the Crisfield Cap Factory, Mrs. Paul's Kitchen, and Marion Pharmacy.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and was active in the United Methodist Women.
She loved her grandsons, her animals, going to yard sales, and watching game shows.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Douglas Michael Curtis, Sr. (Debbie Dickerson) of Crisfield; grandchildren, Douglas Michael Curtis, Jr. (Laura Bones) of Crisfield and Benjamin Michael Franklin, USAF; sisters-in-law, Barbara Milbourne of Baltimore and Agnes Lewis of Crisfield; cousins, Jane Riggin, Sylvia Cullen, and George "Junie" Marshall of Crisfield, and David Sterling of Portsmouth, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her children, William Benjamin Franklin, III on March 10, 2012 and Patti Jane Curtis on Aug. 19, 2016; brother, Les Milbourne; step-brother, William "Jado" Lewis; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Franklin.
Funeral services at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home were held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. where a viewing was one hour prior to the service. Rev. Stephen S. Willing officiated and interment was in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 406, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 22, 2019