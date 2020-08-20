1/
Faye C. Hudson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye C. Hudson, 88
DELMAR - Faye Calloway Brumbley Hudson died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home. Born in Delmar, she was a daughter of the late Harry J. Brumbley and Pearl Hearn Brumbley.
She graduated from Delmar High School in 1950, attended beauty school in Wilmington and fulfilled her dreams of owning her own beauty shop, aptly named Faye's Beauty Shop, which she operated for 47 years. She served on the Delmar School Board for 25 years. She was a member of the Delmar Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, New Century Club of Delmar, Mary Vining Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Delmar Alumni Association, the Delmar Historical Society and the Laurel Church of Christ.
She is survived by her three children, David L. Hudson of Delmar, Ginger Hudson Trader of Salisbury and Mark Hudson of Delmar; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl D. Hudson; sisters, Elizabeth Riggin and Dorothy Layton; and brothers, Byrd Brumbley and Richard Brumbley.
A funeral service was held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Laurel Church of Christ. Interment will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Laurel Church of Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Laurel Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 12, 2020
My mom, Louise Hearn had her hair done by Faye for years. Sorry for your loss.

Richard Hearn and daughter, Donna Haney.
Richard Hearn
Neighbor
August 12, 2020
Faye was my boss at my first job when I was 14 years old. She was the one who helped me establish good work ethics to work hard, always be on time, be honest, etc. I will always be indebted to her for giving me that first chance to be an "employee". I will remember her for her smile and kindness. RIP Faye....you are now with the love of your life.
Nancy Meisenholder
August 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for Peace and Comfort in the days ahead.
Ralph & Carol Newberry
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved