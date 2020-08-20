Faye C. Hudson, 88

DELMAR - Faye Calloway Brumbley Hudson died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home. Born in Delmar, she was a daughter of the late Harry J. Brumbley and Pearl Hearn Brumbley.

She graduated from Delmar High School in 1950, attended beauty school in Wilmington and fulfilled her dreams of owning her own beauty shop, aptly named Faye's Beauty Shop, which she operated for 47 years. She served on the Delmar School Board for 25 years. She was a member of the Delmar Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, New Century Club of Delmar, Mary Vining Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Delmar Alumni Association, the Delmar Historical Society and the Laurel Church of Christ.

She is survived by her three children, David L. Hudson of Delmar, Ginger Hudson Trader of Salisbury and Mark Hudson of Delmar; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl D. Hudson; sisters, Elizabeth Riggin and Dorothy Layton; and brothers, Byrd Brumbley and Richard Brumbley.

A funeral service was held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Laurel Church of Christ. Interment will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







