Faye T. Gravitt, 78
Faye T. Gravitt, 78, of Berlin formerly of Cambridge passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. She was born in Cambridge on March 12, 1942 and was a daughter of the late Nicholas V. Turner and Laverne Tilman Turner.
Faye attended schools in Cambridge. On April 11, 1959, she married Irvin Greene, Jr., who passed away on January 13, 2003. She later married Thomas Gravitt on November 23, 2007. Faye worked at Western Publishing and later as a teacher's aide in Dorchester County. For several years she owned Purple Sage Gallery. Faye enjoyed antiques and gardening. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Gravitt of Berlin; a son, Jeffrey Greene and wife Lorna of Florida; four grandchildren, Rachel Perkins, Chase Greene, Tyler Greene and Devon Greene; three great grandchildren; a brother, Doug Turner and wife Cornea of Cambridge; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her first husband, Mrs. Gravitt was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Greene; and a brother, Wayne Turner.
A walk through visitation was held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2 to 3 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Face mask and social distancing was required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice
