Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Yvonne Peters. View Sign Service Information Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD 21804 (410)-742-5141 Send Flowers Obituary

PARSONSBURG - Faye Yvonne Peters passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home.

Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Norris Adkins and Mary Griffin Adkins.

Early in her career, Faye was a nursing assistant at Peninsula General Hospital and was also a waitress for the former Polar Bar Restaurant in Salisbury. She enjoyed her time at the slots and traveling. She was a wonderful loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Faye is survived by her daughter, Sheila Y. Wilson of Salisbury; a granddaughter, Danielle Powell (Brad) of Fruitland; three great grandchildren, Sean Grobani, Bentley Powell, and Logan Grace Powell; a brother, Phil Adkins of Salisbury; and two very close friends, Bill Givens (Anita) and Janet Stickles (Gary), all of Salisbury.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Joseph A. Peters in 1994; and a son in law, John M. Wilson, in 2015.

Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus restrictions, the family is unable to have a public viewing, so the immediate family has decided to continue with a private graveside service that was held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Wicomico Memorial Park, so she may be laid to rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit





PARSONSBURG - Faye Yvonne Peters passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home.Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Norris Adkins and Mary Griffin Adkins.Early in her career, Faye was a nursing assistant at Peninsula General Hospital and was also a waitress for the former Polar Bar Restaurant in Salisbury. She enjoyed her time at the slots and traveling. She was a wonderful loving wife, mother and grandmother.Faye is survived by her daughter, Sheila Y. Wilson of Salisbury; a granddaughter, Danielle Powell (Brad) of Fruitland; three great grandchildren, Sean Grobani, Bentley Powell, and Logan Grace Powell; a brother, Phil Adkins of Salisbury; and two very close friends, Bill Givens (Anita) and Janet Stickles (Gary), all of Salisbury.In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Joseph A. Peters in 1994; and a son in law, John M. Wilson, in 2015.Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus restrictions, the family is unable to have a public viewing, so the immediate family has decided to continue with a private graveside service that was held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Wicomico Memorial Park, so she may be laid to rest in peace.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close