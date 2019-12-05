LAUREL - Flora Lee Tamosaitis died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at her home. Born in Delmar, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Minnie Smith.
She worked as a school nurse for Delmar Elementary School and Delmar High School. She also spent time working as a nurse in the Emergency Department at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and at a few local doctors' offices. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Seaford and the Delmar VFW Post 8276 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her sons, Clinton Michael Brumbley, Mark Charles Brumbley and Timothy Roland Brumbley; stepchildren, Rodney Patrick Tamosaitis and Velvet Elizabeth Rizer; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John David Tamosaitis; a stepson, Paul Tamosaitis; and a granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at St. John's United Methodist Church in Seaford. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
