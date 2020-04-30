SALISBURY - Flora R. Evans died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born and raised in Willards, her parents were the late Algernon Rayne and Mamie Mitchell Rayne.
She graduated from Pittsville High School in 1936. Following her graduation, she was asked to register young men for the Selective Service leading up to World War II. In 1941, she worked locally in a defense factory in Salisbury. Following the war, she began her career with County Trust, which later became Maryland National Bank. She retired in 1984, after many years of service.
Outside of her professional career, she was a member of Business and Professional Womens' Club, the Tri-County Club. She was also a part of the Womens' Auxiliary for the local VFW, American Legion, and Elks Club. Flo was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
She is survived by her son, Wayne K. Evans; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren P. Evans; a daughter, Carolyn Ann Evans; and numerous siblings.
All services will be held in private. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 30, 2020