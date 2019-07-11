Florence C. Jones

Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-546-6937
Reposing
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
528 Booth Street and Delaware Avenue
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
528 Booth Street and Delaware Avenue
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
PRINCESS ANNE - Florence Christine Jones died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Deal Island, she was the daughter of the late Marcellus Deshields and Irene Jones Deshields.
Prior to retiring, she was employed by Purity Bacon in Salisbury as an assembly line worker. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury.
She is survived by three daughters, Rosemary Cottman, Desirée A. Martin and Pearl Richardson; three sons, Gary Jones, Rudolph Jones and Booker Wright; a sister, Inez Elzey; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a grandchild.
A funeral service was held Sunday, July 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at John Wesley Cemetery in Princess Anne. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 11, 2019
