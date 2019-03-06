Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Thomas Poole. View Sign

MARION STATION - Floyd Thomas Poole passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Born in Marion on April 19, 1941, he was the son of the late Albert and Edith Marie Doane Poole.

He retired from the former Dresser Industries in Salisbury and most recently was working at Heath's Crab Pots. He was a member of Crisfield Wesleyan Church and the National Rifle Association.

Floyd enjoyed hunting, fishing, oystering, and looking for arrowheads. He was an avid waterman who loved being outdoors.

He is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Marlene Crockett Poole; children, John Poole and wife Gina, Donna Ford and husband Sonny, all of Crisfield; step-children, Kevin Marsh and wife Betty and Dixie Walker and husband Ward, all of Crisfield; sisters, Mary Ellen Goldsborough of Crisfield, Nancy Junk of Florida, and Betty Swift of Delmar; grandchildren, John Poole, Jr., Jamie Coulbourne, Brittany Walker, and Amber Crockett and husband D.J., all of Crisfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jake Poole.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. Rev. Robert Daniels officiated and was assisted by Rev. LeBron Palmer. Interment was in St. Paul's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or to Crisfield Wesleyan Church, 3065 Lawsonia Rd, Crisfield, MD 21817.

