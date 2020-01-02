Frances L. McCarthy

Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Obituary
SALISBURY - Frances Lowee McCarthy died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Roanoke, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Evert and Lowee Abbott Edwards.
She worked for the Social Security Administration.
She is survived by a son, Thomas Joseph McCarthy; and a grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Joseph McCarthy; a sister, Catherine Lyons; a brother, John Abbott Edwards; and a granddaughter.
A graveside service was held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Baltimore. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 2, 2020
