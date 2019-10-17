Frances P. Wainwright

Guest Book
  "My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Mrs...."
  "Sending heartfelt condolences to you Clayton and Barbara. ..."
    - Cindy Purnell
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Obituary
SILOAM - Frances Potts Wainwright died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, two days prior to her 93rd birthday, at Salisbury Rehabilitation & Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Ellis Potts and Pauline Malone Potts.
She retired in 1978, after teaching 30 years at Pittsville Elementary.
She is survived by her son, Clayton Wainwright of Salisbury; and a several nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Silas Wainwright; and four brothers and a sister.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 17, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
