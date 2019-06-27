SALISBURY - Francis Vergara died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his home in Salisbury, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Caloocan City, Philippines, he was a son of Leoncio and Natividad Vergara.
He worked as an IT Specialist at Rosenthal Automotive and Pohanka of Salisbury.
He was the husband of Dina Vergara; father of Francesca Vergara and Carl Vergara; and brother of Aurelia Padrinao.
A funeral mass was held Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 27, 2019