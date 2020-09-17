1/
Francis Windsor "Hop" Hopkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis W. Hopkins, 93
MARDELA SPRINGS - Francis Windsor "Hop" Hopkins, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Mardela Springs, he was a son of the late James W. Hopkins and Hilda Kennerly Hopkins.
He graduated from Mardela High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He attended Salisbury Teacher's College and the University of Baltimore. He worked as a bus driver began and he worked many years for Trailways and the Red Star Bus Co. He also drove a school bus for Wicomico County for over 25 years. He was a longtime member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church and a life member of the Mardela Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a longtime companion, Kay Burkindine. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Almeda Elzey Hopkins; a son, James "Jimmy" Hopkins; a brother, Merle Hopkins; and a sister, Janice Hopkins Beers.
A visitation was held Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 8, 2020
I'm very sorry for your loss. Hop was a very nice man.

With deepest sympathy,
Andrea Randall
Andrea Randall
Friend
September 7, 2020
Hop!Rest in peace,you were the smoothest Bus driver ever rode with!
Carlos Owens
Coworker
September 7, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sheri Carrow
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved