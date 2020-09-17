Francis W. Hopkins, 93

MARDELA SPRINGS - Francis Windsor "Hop" Hopkins, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Mardela Springs, he was a son of the late James W. Hopkins and Hilda Kennerly Hopkins.

He graduated from Mardela High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He attended Salisbury Teacher's College and the University of Baltimore. He worked as a bus driver began and he worked many years for Trailways and the Red Star Bus Co. He also drove a school bus for Wicomico County for over 25 years. He was a longtime member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church and a life member of the Mardela Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a longtime companion, Kay Burkindine. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Almeda Elzey Hopkins; a son, James "Jimmy" Hopkins; a brother, Merle Hopkins; and a sister, Janice Hopkins Beers.

A visitation was held Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







