Francis was my brother (by blood) preceeded in death by our mother Ruth (Sparks) Reid, his step father Wallace Reid of Miamitown, OH., brother Ronald Sparks of Florida, and sisters: Eleanor (Sparks) Weller, Shirley (Reid) Hanselman, and Linda (Reid) Heintz - all of Ohio.



He is survived by sisters: Wanda (Reid) Pitzer of Ohio and Joyce (Reid) Cassity of Richmond, Kentucky. Also many nieces and nephews.



He was a beloved brother and was loved by all that knew him. He will be forever missed till we meet again.

Joyce Cassity

Sister