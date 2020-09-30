1/1
Francis X. Sparks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis X. Sparks, 93
LINKWOOD - Francis X. Sparks passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. He was born in Easton on July 2, 1927 and was a son of the late Ruth Anderson.
Mr. Sparks graduated from Easton High School. In September of 1955, he married the former Betty Wheeler, who passed away on February 1, 1997. On September 19, 2002, he married the former Marlene Dietrich. Mr. Sparks owned and operated a taxi cab business. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and metal detecting.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Sparks of Linkwood; three sons, Garry Sparks of Bowie, Barry Sparks of York, Pa., and Larry Sparks of Cambridge; a stepdaughter, Michelle Jackson and husband Billy of East New Market; grandchildren, Christy Sparks, Robert Sparks, Chris Martin, Josh Vollmer, Olivia Foskey and Andrew Jackson; and several great grandchildren; a special niece, Vicki Era; daughter in law, Debbie Sparks; sister in law, Herschel Sparks; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his mother and his first wife, Mr. Sparks was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Calvin Sparks and Allan Sparks; and a brother Ronald Sparks.
Pallbearers will be Allen Dietrich, Donald Dietrich, Andrew Jackson, Robbie Sparks, Billy Jackson and Bobby Jackson.
A walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice. Mask and social distancing is required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dorchester Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 27, 2020
Francis was my brother (by blood) preceeded in death by our mother Ruth (Sparks) Reid, his step father Wallace Reid of Miamitown, OH., brother Ronald Sparks of Florida, and sisters: Eleanor (Sparks) Weller, Shirley (Reid) Hanselman, and Linda (Reid) Heintz - all of Ohio.

He is survived by sisters: Wanda (Reid) Pitzer of Ohio and Joyce (Reid) Cassity of Richmond, Kentucky. Also many nieces and nephews.

He was a beloved brother and was loved by all that knew him. He will be forever missed till we meet again.
Joyce Cassity
Sister
September 26, 2020
A very interesting man with so many good stories. I will miss you Uncle Francis.
David Cassity
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved