Francis X. Sparks, 93
LINKWOOD - Francis X. Sparks passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. He was born in Easton on July 2, 1927 and was a son of the late Ruth Anderson.
Mr. Sparks graduated from Easton High School. In September of 1955, he married the former Betty Wheeler, who passed away on February 1, 1997. On September 19, 2002, he married the former Marlene Dietrich. Mr. Sparks owned and operated a taxi cab business. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and metal detecting.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Sparks of Linkwood; three sons, Garry Sparks of Bowie, Barry Sparks of York, Pa., and Larry Sparks of Cambridge; a stepdaughter, Michelle Jackson and husband Billy of East New Market; grandchildren, Christy Sparks, Robert Sparks, Chris Martin, Josh Vollmer, Olivia Foskey and Andrew Jackson; and several great grandchildren; a special niece, Vicki Era; daughter in law, Debbie Sparks; sister in law, Herschel Sparks; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his mother and his first wife, Mr. Sparks was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Calvin Sparks and Allan Sparks; and a brother Ronald Sparks.
Pallbearers will be Allen Dietrich, Donald Dietrich, Andrew Jackson, Robbie Sparks, Billy Jackson and Bobby Jackson.
A walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice
. Mask and social distancing is required.