GEORGETOWN - Frank Lingo Calhoun died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Born in Georgetown, his parents were the late John Ewell Calhoun and Myrtle Elizabeth Lingo Calhoun.

He graduated from Georgetown High School and received his bachelor's from the University of Delaware. He graduated from the University of Baltimore Law School. After working for a time at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., he joined the Office of the Chief Counsel for the Federal Highway Administration where he served as an attorney for three decades. He retired as the Assistant Chief Counsel for Legislation and Regulations.

He and his longtime partner, Carlton Huhn, bred horses, which produced the world-famous Battersea Chancellor horse.

He was predeceased by his sister, Frances Elizabeth Dawson. He is survived by his brother, Richard M. Calhoun of Bridgeville; and five nephews.

A Memorial Service was held at Grace United Methodist Church in Georgetown on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



