FRUITLAND - Frank R. Holt passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.He was born Jan. 22, 1941 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to the late Florence and Rufus Holt.Among several professions throughout his life, he was most honored to have served in the U.S. Navy , being there for his country as a Vietnam veteran. He held a high regard for all of those that served, thus was a Charter Member of the V.V.A. Chapter #0624 in Salisbury, Md. He also a lifetime member of Chapter and Unit #34, V.F.W. Post #194, American Legion Post #16, and Redmen Lodge-Tony Tank #149.He leaves behind his loving wife, Claudia of Fruitland; his daughters, Cheryl Swift of Salisbury, Ella Payne of Crisfield, and Vanessa Sargent (Danny) of Delmar; three grandchildren, Michael Suskin (Leah), Brandy Holland (Corey), and Charlie Tull; seven great-grandchildren, Audrey, Miranda, and Noel Atkins, Tyler Holland, Gabby Suskin, Sami Cousins, and Trystan Allison; brother-in-law, Paul Wilkins; sister-in-law, Ellen Cuff (Jesse); niece, Linda Kaye; and many extended family members and friends.He was preceded in death by his siblings, Rufus and Edward Holt, and Betty B. Bradshaw; his nephew, Gary Holt; and son-in-law, Ronnie Payne.A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Unit #34, 302 Holiday Street, Fruitland, MD 21826.To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com