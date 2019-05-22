FRUITLAND - Frank R. Holt passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born Jan. 22, 1941 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to the late Florence and Rufus Holt.
Among several professions throughout his life, he was most honored to have served in the U.S. Navy, being there for his country as a Vietnam veteran. He held a high regard for all of those that served, thus was a Charter Member of the V.V.A. Chapter #0624 in Salisbury, Md. He also a lifetime member of Chapter and Unit #34, V.F.W. Post #194, American Legion Post #16, and Redmen Lodge-Tony Tank #149.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Claudia of Fruitland; his daughters, Cheryl Swift of Salisbury, Ella Payne of Crisfield, and Vanessa Sargent (Danny) of Delmar; three grandchildren, Michael Suskin (Leah), Brandy Holland (Corey), and Charlie Tull; seven great-grandchildren, Audrey, Miranda, and Noel Atkins, Tyler Holland, Gabby Suskin, Sami Cousins, and Trystan Allison; brother-in-law, Paul Wilkins; sister-in-law, Ellen Cuff (Jesse); niece, Linda Kaye; and many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Rufus and Edward Holt, and Betty B. Bradshaw; his nephew, Gary Holt; and son-in-law, Ronnie Payne.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Unit #34, 302 Holiday Street, Fruitland, MD 21826.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 22, 2019