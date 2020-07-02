1/
Franklin D. Harris
1938 - 2020
Franklin D. Harris, 82
DELMAR - Franklin D. Harris passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home.
He was born on January 27, 1938 in Salisbury, Maryland, a son of the late John and Minnie Harris.
Frank proudly served in the US Navy for four years. He spent his working years as a poultry farmer, and will be remembered as a very generous person who loved the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia E. Harris; children, David Harris, Teresa Williams, Timothy Williams and Deborah Williams, Mark Whitelock, Roger Whitelock and Cindy Whitelock; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and sisters, Margaret Messick and Lorraine Phillips.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 29, 2020
m truly sorry for your loss. I would love to leave you with the scripture that shows what God has in store for the future.
Devin Wilson
June 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
