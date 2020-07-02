Franklin D. Harris, 82
DELMAR - Franklin D. Harris passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home.
He was born on January 27, 1938 in Salisbury, Maryland, a son of the late John and Minnie Harris.
Frank proudly served in the US Navy for four years. He spent his working years as a poultry farmer, and will be remembered as a very generous person who loved the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia E. Harris; children, David Harris, Teresa Williams, Timothy Williams and Deborah Williams, Mark Whitelock, Roger Whitelock and Cindy Whitelock; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and sisters, Margaret Messick and Lorraine Phillips.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
.