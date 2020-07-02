Franklin K. Robinson

SALISBURY - The Rev. Franklin K. Robinson, formerly of Salisbury, died Monday, May 25, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. Born in Altadena, Calf., in 1929, he received his undergraduate degree from Yale University in New Haven, Conn., and a Theology degree from the Berkeley Divinity School.

He worked as curate in St. John's Church in Stamford, Conn., was the chaplain at an Episcopal mission church in Baguio, the Philippines, then was in charge of a large mission station in Zamboanga. In 1994, he married Emilie Wood in Salisbury. He served on the vestry of St. Peter's Church in Salisbury and on the board of the Salisbury Art Institute and Gallery. He moved to Florida in 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Emilie Robinson; his sons, Morgan and Ken; daughters, Beth, Mary and Deborah; stepchildren, Ken and Elizabeth; and 10 grandchildren.

A requiem was held at the Church of the Redeemer in Sarasota, Fla., on Saturday, June 27, 2020.







