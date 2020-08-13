Franklin K. Cooper, 75

WORTON - Franklin Kent Cooper died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Richard W. and Constance C. Cooper.

He attended Wicomico Senior High School, then moved to Richmond and joined the U.S. Navy. In 1966, after two years of service, he received an honorable medical discharge and was disabled ever since. For the past 20 years, he resided at My Abode Assisted Living in Worton.

He is survived by his sister, Constance Cooper Smith; and a brother, Jon Cooper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother, U.S. Air Force Maj. Richard W. Cooper Jr.

A private interment will take place at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store