Franklin Kent Cooper
Franklin K. Cooper, 75
WORTON - Franklin Kent Cooper died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Richard W. and Constance C. Cooper.
He attended Wicomico Senior High School, then moved to Richmond and joined the U.S. Navy. In 1966, after two years of service, he received an honorable medical discharge and was disabled ever since. For the past 20 years, he resided at My Abode Assisted Living in Worton.
He is survived by his sister, Constance Cooper Smith; and a brother, Jon Cooper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother, U.S. Air Force Maj. Richard W. Cooper Jr.
A private interment will take place at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
3 entries
August 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
M.Jacqueline Cooper
August 11, 2020
Kent grew up on N Pinehurst in the 50’s when every kid for blocks around played in the Cooper’s back yard. They had a Chesapeake Retreiver named Wyatt Earp who was always ready to keep us in line. Those really were “The good ole days “. Rest In Peace. Old friend. Marilyn Melbourn Batie.
Marilyn Batie
Neighbor
August 10, 2020
I have fond memories of growing up in Salisbury and enjoying a friendship with Kent , as he was then called. Kent was an extremely kind person, who brightened everyone’s day.
My condolences to Kent’s family.
John C. Nason
Friend
