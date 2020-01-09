Frederick E. Whitman (1939 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear about Fred passing. Ill always remember..."
    - Craig Powers
  • "My prayers go out to the Whitman family. I will never..."
    - Daron Powers
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with Fred's family and..."
    - Jo Anne and Tom Bradley
  • "Uncle Fred was such a great guy. All of us had a wonderful..."
    - Martine Tate
  • "Fred was a good man. I remember that when I young and..."
    - Erik Stonemark
Service Information
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE
19975
(302)-436-8421
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

OCEAN CITY - Frederick E. Whitman died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Born in Berlin, he was a son of the late Norman Edward and Evelyn Phipps Whitman.
He had worked as a manager with the Stardust Motel and several other places in Ocean City, and later owning his own business. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, a supporter of and had attended Friendship United Methodist Church in Berlin. He was also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Shirley T. Whitman; a daughter, Angela W. Eschenburg of Severna Park, Md.; a son, Jason M. Whitman of Snow Hill; six grandchildren; and a niece, Dayna Rae Farlow of Des Moines, Wash. He was preceded in death by a brother and three sisters.
A funeral service was held Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Burial was in Bowen Cemetery in Newark.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.