OCEAN CITY - Frederick E. Whitman died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Born in Berlin, he was a son of the late Norman Edward and Evelyn Phipps Whitman.
He had worked as a manager with the Stardust Motel and several other places in Ocean City, and later owning his own business. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, a supporter of and had attended Friendship United Methodist Church in Berlin. He was also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Shirley T. Whitman; a daughter, Angela W. Eschenburg of Severna Park, Md.; a son, Jason M. Whitman of Snow Hill; six grandchildren; and a niece, Dayna Rae Farlow of Des Moines, Wash. He was preceded in death by a brother and three sisters.
A funeral service was held Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Burial was in Bowen Cemetery in Newark.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020