PITTSVILLE - Frederick "Fred" Harold Mason died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the son of the late Floyd and Virginia "Eleanor" Morrow.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He had previously owned a restaurant in Buffalo, N.Y, and then worked as a cook for various restaurants in the Ocean City area.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Bonnie White Mason; three children, Karen, Mark and Fred Mason Jr.; a stepson, Shelman Spencer; a sister, Ruby; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Jenny Spencer; a sister, Cleo "Ginger"; and a brother, Floyd Jr.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Bible Baptist Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
