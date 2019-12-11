Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - Fritz James "Chuckie" Strobel died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

Born in Crisfield Sept. 2, 1973, he was a son of Fritz Leon Strobel, III of Crisfield and Jeanie Marie Davis of Crisfield.

He was a self-employed waterman and painter who had a great love for the outdoors and for the water. At the age of 9 he started working on the water with the late Captain Ronnie Burke who taught him everything there was to know about being a waterman. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He loved his family, his special pet rabbit "Girly Girl" and his late pet dogs "Jed" and "Rex".

He is survived by his mother, Jeanie Marie Davis of Crisfield; his father, Fritz Leon Strobel, III and wife Debra of Crisfield; his brother, Bruce Strobel of Crisfield; his aunts and uncles, Diane Jones, Hilda Swift, Laura Davis, Janet Davis, Nancy Savani, Jimmy Davis, Rickey Davis, and Billy Davis; and two special cousins and friends, Russell Swift and Rudy Hancock.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Davis, Helen Clough, Chuck Strobel, and Marynell Hinman.

A memorial service was held at Crisfield Wesleyan Church on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. It was officiated by Rev. Robert Daniels.

