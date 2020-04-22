CAMBRIDGE - Gail Rose Rippons passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Easton on May 15, 1956 and was a daughter of the late William R. "Tater" Baynard and D. Romona Thomas Baynard.

She graduated From Easton High School class of 1974. On April 11, 1981, she married James "Ricky" Rippons. Mrs. Rippons worked at Airpax and retired in 2007. She enjoyed listening to Alan Jackson, enjoyed walking, gardening and collecting bears.

She is survived by her husband, James "Ricky" Rippons of Cambridge; two brothers and two sisters, Robert Baynard (Reena), Joyce Cell, Shirley Higgins (Steve), and Keith Baynard (Anne); five godchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Gail was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Baynard.

A private graveside service will be held at Dorchester Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a . Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



