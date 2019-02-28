QUANTICO - Gale Lee Messick Thomas died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, following a yearlong battle with cancer. Born in Cambridge, her parents were the late Perry H. and Betty T. Messick.

A 1971 graduate of Cambridge High School and 1973 graduate of West Liberty State, she worked as a dental hygienist for 45 years in both Cambridge and Salisbury. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Cambridge and Rockawalkin United Methodist Church in Hebron.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ronald E. Thomas; three children, Michelle T. Wagaman of Fredericksburg, Va., Stacy L. Thomas of Ocean City and Jeffrey C. Thomas of Bivalve; five grandchildren; a brother, Herbert Messick of Cambridge; and a niece and nephew.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Dorchester Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



