BERLIN - Garry J. Dennis died Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born in Salisbury, his parents were the late James and Betty Oakes Dennis.
He grew up in Salisbury and graduated from Wicomico High School. He made his home in Berlin. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He worked at General Supply in Delmar, DW Burke in Salisbury, South Moon Under in Ocean City and Rommel's Ace Hardware in Ocean City, before retiring.
Survivors include his wife, Tracy Lauterbach Dennis; a stepson, Adam Lauterbach; one sister, Alicia Dennis Cathell of Snow Hill; two twin brothers, Denny Dennis of Quantico and Kenny Dennis of Delmar; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Barry Dennis, in 2011.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 11, 2019