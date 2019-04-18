POCOMOKE CITY - Gary P. Denston died at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. Raised in Princess Anne, he was the son of the late Una Price and Harry Denston.

He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after many years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Denston; daughters, Joey Stevens of Mardela Springs, Andrea DePrima of Salisbury, Brooks Denston of Raleigh, N.C.; Theresa Ennis and Ali Davenport of Princess Anne; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Elaine Barnes of Princess Anne; and several cousins and a niece.

A gathering for family and friends was held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the American Legion on West Post Office Road in Princess Anne. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City.



