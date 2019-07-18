SALISBURY - Gary Robert Pollitt died at Coastal Hospice At The Lake on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Wanda H. Hopkins and the late John Robert "Bob" Pollitt.

He graduated from James M. Bennett High School in 1969 and began his career with the Maryland State Police as a cadet in 1969. He worked throughout the state of Maryland in a variety of State Police divisions, retiring as a sergeant at the Berlin barrack in 1992. He was a longtime member of the Maryland Troopers Association and the Sons of the American Legion Springhill Post 237 in Hebron. He was an avid golfer, playing for Green Hill Country Club in numerous city championships.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathy; a son, Wesley of Ocean City; a daughter, Stephanie Simpson of Salisbury; two grandchildren; his mother and stepfather, Wanda and Jerry Hopkins; a brother, Kirk "Chip" Pollitt; and a stepbrother, Dean Hopkins of Tyaskin.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



