Gary R. Pollitt

Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Obituary
SALISBURY - Gary Robert Pollitt died at Coastal Hospice At The Lake on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Wanda H. Hopkins and the late John Robert "Bob" Pollitt.
He graduated from James M. Bennett High School in 1969 and began his career with the Maryland State Police as a cadet in 1969. He worked throughout the state of Maryland in a variety of State Police divisions, retiring as a sergeant at the Berlin barrack in 1992. He was a longtime member of the Maryland Troopers Association and the Sons of the American Legion Springhill Post 237 in Hebron. He was an avid golfer, playing for Green Hill Country Club in numerous city championships.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathy; a son, Wesley of Ocean City; a daughter, Stephanie Simpson of Salisbury; two grandchildren; his mother and stepfather, Wanda and Jerry Hopkins; a brother, Kirk "Chip" Pollitt; and a stepbrother, Dean Hopkins of Tyaskin.
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 18, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
